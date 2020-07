Bollywood's 'masterji' Saroj Khan dies of cardiac arrest at 71

Bollywood choreographer Saroj Khan died of a cardiac arrest at the age of 71 on Friday morning.

She was admitted to Mumbai’s Guru Nanak Hospital last month after she complained of trouble in breathing.

Saroj Khan was in the hospital since June 17 after she complained of breathing difficulties.

She had tested negative for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

Her funeral took place on Friday morning in Malad, Mumbai.