Jada Pinkett Smith has spoken for the first time since August Alsina claimed they had an affair with the blessing of her husband Will Smith.

'Healing needs to happen': Jada Pinkett Smith breaks silence after August Alsina affair claims

This week, Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith were caught up in a story from singer August Alsina, who...

R&B singer August Alsina has finally come clean on Jada Pinkett Smith dating rumors. The popular...

As if the Smiths weren’t already having the craziest week ever, after Jada Pinkett Smith and Jaden...