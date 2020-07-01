Global  

'Healing needs to happen': Jada Pinkett Smith breaks silence after August Alsina affair claims
'Healing needs to happen': Jada Pinkett Smith breaks silence after August Alsina affair claims

'Healing needs to happen': Jada Pinkett Smith breaks silence after August Alsina affair claims

Jada Pinkett Smith has spoken for the first time since August Alsina claimed they had an affair with the blessing of her husband Will Smith.

