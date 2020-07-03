Global  

PM Modi hails women soldiers in Leh
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 03 during his surprise visit to Leh, lauded women soldiers at the border.

"I am looking at women soldiers in front of me.

In the battlefield at the border this view is inspiring.

Today I speak of your glory," said PM Modi in Ladakh.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his surprise visit to Leh hailed bravery of Indian soldiers at the border. "Today the head of every citizen of the country bows to you in respect. From Leh, Ladakh to Siachen and Kargil and Galwan's icy waters...every mountain, every peak is witness to the valour of Indian soldiers," said PM Modi to soldiers in Ladakh.

 Addressing the jawans at Nimu in Ladakh, Modi recalled that India has always given a befitting reply to anyone who has tried to disturb the prevailing atmosphere..
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 03 during his visit to Leh said that age of expansionism is over and the present time is for development. He said, "Age of expansionism is over and it is the age of development. History is witness that expansionist forces have either lost or were forced to turn back." He further said that India has increased expenditure on development on infrastructure in the border area by three times. PM Modi said, "We are the same people who pray to the flute playing Lord Krishna but we are also the same people who idolise and follow the same Lord Krishna who carries the 'Sudarshana Chakra'."

