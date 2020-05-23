Every peak, mountain witnessed valour of Indian soldiers: PM Modi in Ladakh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 03 during his surprise visit to Leh, lauded women soldiers at the border. "I am looking at women soldiers in front of me. In the battlefield at the border this view is inspiring. Today I speak of your glory," said PM Modi in Ladakh.
While addressing a press conference in the national capital on July 03, the national general secretary of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Arun Singh said, "Tomorrow (July 04) at 04:00 pm, a detailed presentation will be given by state party units on work done by them during lockdown. It will be telecast on Narendra Modi application and other digital platforms." "All our senior leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi will join," he added.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 03 during his visit to Leh said that age of expansionism is over and the present time is for development. He said, "Age of expansionism is over and it is the age of development. History is witness that expansionist forces have either lost or were forced to turn back." He further said that India has increased expenditure on development on infrastructure in the border area by three times. PM Modi said, "We are the same people who pray to the flute playing Lord Krishna but we are also the same people who idolise and follow the same Lord Krishna who carries the 'Sudarshana Chakra'."
Eid-ul-Fitr is being celebrated in Ladakh on May 23 amid coronavirus pandemic. Celebration of Eid will be different this year as large gatherings are prohibited and people have been asked to maintain social distancing. Eid-ul-Fitr is also known as festival of breaking the fast which is observed during the holy month of Ramadan. While speaking to ANI, a local said, "The moon was sighted in Kargil on May 22 so we are celebrating Eid in Ladakh today (May 23). Due to COVID-19 outbreak, we will be offering prayers at our homes." There are 44 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Ladakh. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of COVID-19 active cases are 69,597 and 3720 deaths in India.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 03 made a surprise visit to Ladakh. The Prime Minister was accompanied by Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat and Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane. He reached Nimu, early morning and interacted with Army, Air Force and ITBP personnel. PM was briefed by senior officers at a forward position in Nimu amid ongoing tension with China. Earlier, the Defence Minister was scheduled to visit Ladakh today to review the preparedness of the Army amid the ongoing standoff with China. The situation at the India-China border remains tensed after 20 Indian soldiers lost their lives in a violent face-off in the Galwan valley on June 15-16.
held a press conference in the national capital. While briefing the mediapersons on India-China border issue in Ladakh, Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava on July 2 said that New Delhi expects Beijing to sincerely follow up and ensure expeditious restoration of peace and tranquillity in border areas as per bilateral agreements and protocols. "We expect the Chinese side to sincerely follow up and ensure expeditious restoration of peace and tranquillity in border areas as per bilateral agreements and protocols," he said. A dreadful clash took place in Galwan Valley on June 15-16 between Indian and Chinese troops in which 20 Indian soldiers lost their lives. Over 40 Chinese soldiers were also killed during the clash, as confirmed by Indian administration.
Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava on July 2 held a virtual press conference in the national capital. While briefing mediapersons, he cleared India's stand on blocking 59 Chinese mobile apps. He emphasized that the Chinese app companies should abide by rules and regulations issued by relevant ministries and departments while operating in India. "While operating in India one has to abide by our rules and regulations issued by relevant ministries and departments, including those pertaining to data security and privacy of individual data," he said. The action came after India and Chinese troops clashed in Galwan valley in which 20 Indian soldiers lost their lives. 40 soldiers also killed during the clash confirmed by Indian administration as PLA doesn't revealed its casualties.
National President of Bharatiya Janata Party Jagat Prakash Nadda on July 02 met Australian High Commissioner to India Barry O'Farrell at the party head quarters in the national capital. It was a courtesy meeting between the two dignitaries. Recently, O'Farrell had noted India's effort to de-escalate the situation with China via talks, and also paid tribute to Indian soldiers killed during the clash in Galwan Valley on June 15-16.
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian on PM Modi's Ladakh visit said that India and China are in communication and negotiations on lowering the temperatures through military and diplomatic..