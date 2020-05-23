Global  

Every peak, mountain witnessed valour of Indian soldiers: PM Modi in Ladakh
Video Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his surprise visit to Leh hailed bravery of Indian soldiers at the border.

"Today the head of every citizen of the country bows to you in respect.

From Leh, Ladakh to Siachen and Kargil and Galwan's icy waters...every mountain, every peak is witness to the valour of Indian soldiers," said PM Modi to soldiers in Ladakh.

PM Modi hails women soldiers in Leh [Video]

PM Modi hails women soldiers in Leh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 03 during his surprise visit to Leh, lauded women soldiers at the border. "I am looking at women soldiers in front of me. In the battlefield at the border this view is inspiring. Today I speak of your glory," said PM Modi in Ladakh.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:41Published

'Our commitment to peace not our weakness': Top five quotes of PM Modi at Nimu in Ladakh

 Addressing the jawans at Nimu in Ladakh, Modi recalled that India has always given a befitting reply to anyone who has tried to disturb the prevailing atmosphere..
DNA
BJP to highlight work done since lockdown on July 04 [Video]

BJP to highlight work done since lockdown on July 04

While addressing a press conference in the national capital on July 03, the national general secretary of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Arun Singh said, "Tomorrow (July 04) at 04:00 pm, a detailed presentation will be given by state party units on work done by them during lockdown. It will be telecast on Narendra Modi application and other digital platforms." "All our senior leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi will join," he added.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:07Published

Age of expansionism is over: PM Modi in Ladakh [Video]

Age of expansionism is over: PM Modi in Ladakh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 03 during his visit to Leh said that age of expansionism is over and the present time is for development. He said, "Age of expansionism is over and it is the age of development. History is witness that expansionist forces have either lost or were forced to turn back." He further said that India has increased expenditure on development on infrastructure in the border area by three times. PM Modi said, "We are the same people who pray to the flute playing Lord Krishna but we are also the same people who idolise and follow the same Lord Krishna who carries the 'Sudarshana Chakra'."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:03Published

Age of expansionism is over, this is age of development: PM Modi in Leh

 Taking an apparent dig at China, Modi said the age of expansionism is over and added that the new age of development is here.
DNA

Ladakh celebrating Eid early after moon sighted in Kargil [Video]

Ladakh celebrating Eid early after moon sighted in Kargil

Eid-ul-Fitr is being celebrated in Ladakh on May 23 amid coronavirus pandemic. Celebration of Eid will be different this year as large gatherings are prohibited and people have been asked to maintain social distancing. Eid-ul-Fitr is also known as festival of breaking the fast which is observed during the holy month of Ramadan. While speaking to ANI, a local said, "The moon was sighted in Kargil on May 22 so we are celebrating Eid in Ladakh today (May 23). Due to COVID-19 outbreak, we will be offering prayers at our homes." There are 44 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Ladakh. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of COVID-19 active cases are 69,597 and 3720 deaths in India.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:32Published

PM Modi makes surprise visit to Ladakh amid border tension with China [Video]

PM Modi makes surprise visit to Ladakh amid border tension with China

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 03 made a surprise visit to Ladakh. The Prime Minister was accompanied by Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat and Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane. He reached Nimu, early morning and interacted with Army, Air Force and ITBP personnel. PM was briefed by senior officers at a forward position in Nimu amid ongoing tension with China. Earlier, the Defence Minister was scheduled to visit Ladakh today to review the preparedness of the Army amid the ongoing standoff with China. The situation at the India-China border remains tensed after 20 Indian soldiers lost their lives in a violent face-off in the Galwan valley on June 15-16.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:14Published
India expects China to restore peace on border: MEA [Video]

India expects China to restore peace on border: MEA

held a press conference in the national capital. While briefing the mediapersons on India-China border issue in Ladakh, Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava on July 2 said that New Delhi expects Beijing to sincerely follow up and ensure expeditious restoration of peace and tranquillity in border areas as per bilateral agreements and protocols. "We expect the Chinese side to sincerely follow up and ensure expeditious restoration of peace and tranquillity in border areas as per bilateral agreements and protocols," he said. A dreadful clash took place in Galwan Valley on June 15-16 between Indian and Chinese troops in which 20 Indian soldiers lost their lives. Over 40 Chinese soldiers were also killed during the clash, as confirmed by Indian administration.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:52Published
Businesses must follow rules while operating in India: MEA on ban of Chinese apps [Video]

Businesses must follow rules while operating in India: MEA on ban of Chinese apps

Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava on July 2 held a virtual press conference in the national capital. While briefing mediapersons, he cleared India's stand on blocking 59 Chinese mobile apps. He emphasized that the Chinese app companies should abide by rules and regulations issued by relevant ministries and departments while operating in India. "While operating in India one has to abide by our rules and regulations issued by relevant ministries and departments, including those pertaining to data security and privacy of individual data," he said. The action came after India and Chinese troops clashed in Galwan valley in which 20 Indian soldiers lost their lives. 40 soldiers also killed during the clash confirmed by Indian administration as PLA doesn't revealed its casualties.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:32Published
BJP chief meets Australian High Commissioner to India in Delhi [Video]

BJP chief meets Australian High Commissioner to India in Delhi

National President of Bharatiya Janata Party Jagat Prakash Nadda on July 02 met Australian High Commissioner to India Barry O'Farrell at the party head quarters in the national capital. It was a courtesy meeting between the two dignitaries. Recently, O'Farrell had noted India's effort to de-escalate the situation with China via talks, and also paid tribute to Indian soldiers killed during the clash in Galwan Valley on June 15-16.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:05Published


