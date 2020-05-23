Every peak, mountain witnessed valour of Indian soldiers: PM Modi in Ladakh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his surprise visit to Leh hailed bravery of Indian soldiers at the border.

"Today the head of every citizen of the country bows to you in respect.

From Leh, Ladakh to Siachen and Kargil and Galwan's icy waters...every mountain, every peak is witness to the valour of Indian soldiers," said PM Modi to soldiers in Ladakh.