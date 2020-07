'You inspire the nation': PM Modi meets soldiers injured in Galwan faceoff

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Indian soldiers who were injured in the faceoff with the Chinese Army on 15 June, 2020.

PM Modi said that the nation is proud of their service to the nation and added that they serve as an inspiration to the country.

Earlier, PM Modi also visited the forward location in Nimu, along with CDS Gen.

Bipin Rawat and Army Chief Gen.

MM Naravane.

