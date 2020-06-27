PM Modi's surprise Ladakh visit: PM adresses soldiers at Ladakh, reviews border situation: Watch

Global  

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday saluted the soldiers of Indian Army who are deployed in Ladakh and are protecting India’s border.

He also paid tribute to soldiers who were killed in the face-off with Chinese soldiers in the Galwan Valley on June 15.

PM Modi said while addressing the soldiers that The bravery that you and your compatriots showed, a message has gone to the world about India’s strength.

Nation rests peacefully because of your bravery.

He also said that the resolve for self-reliant India is strengthened because of the “bravery and sacrifice of our soldiers”.

