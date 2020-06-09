Neither side should escalate border tension: China on PM's Ladakh visit

|
Narendra Modi 14th and current Prime Minister of India
View of women soldiers on battlefield at border is inspiring: PM Modi in LadakhLauding the participation of women in the Indian Army, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that the view of women soldiers on the battlefield at the..
IndiaTimes
Age of expansionism is over, this is age of development: PM Modi in LehTaking an apparent dig at China, Modi said the age of expansionism is over and added that the new age of development is here.
DNA
Zhao Lijian Chinese politician
Britain's citizenship offer to Hong Kong: how China could respondChina said UK will ‘bear all consequences’, raising possibility of retaliation China has responded angrily to a UK promise to offer nearly 3 million..
WorldNews
China takes measures against 4 US media companiesBEIJING (AP) — China has demanded staff and business information from four U.S. media companies including The Associated Press in what it called a necessary..
WorldNews
India has responsibility to uphold legal rights of international investors: China on banning of 59 apps
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:08Published
Ladakh Union Territory Of India
Tales of bravery displayed by 14 Corps will echo everywhere: PM Modi in LadakhThe Prime Minister added that the spirit of Atma Nirbhar Bharat is strengthened because of the dedication displayed by the soldiers at the border. "The spirit of..
IndiaTimes
Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China foreign affairs ministry of the People's Republic of China
Sovereignty of Galwan Valley area has always belonged to China: Chinese Foreign Ministry
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:33Published
Beijing denies coronavirus broke out in August
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:23Published
