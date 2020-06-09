Global  

Neither side should escalate border tension: China on PM's Ladakh visit
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:00s
Neither side should escalate border tension: China on PM's Ladakh visit

Neither side should escalate border tension: China on PM's Ladakh visit

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian on PM Modi's Ladakh visit said that India and China are in communication and negotiations on lowering the temperatures through military and diplomatic channels.

He said, "No party should engage in any action that may escalate the situation at this point." Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a surprise visit to Ladakh on July 03 to review the preparedness of the Army amid the ongoing standoff with China.

