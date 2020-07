India-China border: IAF uses attack choppers, fighter jets for surveillance

Indian Air Force was seen carrying out surveillance near the India-China border.

Fighter aircraft like Sukhoi Su-30MKI and MiG-29, and attack helicopters like Apache, were seen operating at an unspecified forward base near India's eastern border.

A day earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had visited Leh to boost security forces' morale amid tension with China due to the latter's border aggression.

The tension had deteriorated into deadly clashes on June 15 in Ladakh's Galwan Valley.: