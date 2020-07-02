Fort Hood Murder Investigation
A new criminal complaint alleges a soldier killed specialist Vanessa Guillen at Fort Hood.
Trump Interpreter Why isn't Incompetent Donald Trump calling for a full investigation into the murder of Vanessa Guillen at Fort Hood… https://t.co/fHBA0E8EO5 54 minutes ago
quarantined k8lean WE DEMAND A CONGRESSIONAL INVESTIGATION ON THE BRUTAL MURDER AND SEXUAL ABUSE OF VANESSA GUILLEN. NOBODY DESERVES T… https://t.co/bl4UPCtOxW 1 hour ago
Jerelyn Valdez RT @annieconnda: She graduated high school the same year, and died at the same age as me. The fear she felt for the lack of transparency gi… 2 hours ago
Anastasia Rose We demand EVERYONE involved in this murder on trial. Why did it take 2 months and national attention? Where's the s… https://t.co/j1Q1FO3Uuw 4 hours ago
Annie (: She graduated high school the same year, and died at the same age as me. The fear she felt for the lack of transpar… https://t.co/miecUSG686 6 hours ago
Carlos Hernandez Jr @JoaquinCastrotx @RepSylviaGarcia @RepSpeier @gillibrandny Why a congressional investigation? The military has stri… https://t.co/h2zUt6Xdpz 6 hours ago
Paula C Woman charged with helping get rid of body of Vanessa Guillen, missing Fort Hood soldier
There needs to be an outsi… https://t.co/AKkj83JPnA 19 hours ago
New Details In Disappearance Of Fort Hood Soldier Vanessa GuillenNew Details In Disappearance Of Fort Hood Soldier Vanessa Guillen
Calumet City Soldier Was Main Suspect In Murder Of Fellow Soldier Vanessa GuillenA Calumet City soldier was the main suspect in the murder of fellow soldier Vanessa Guillen, CBS 2 has learned.
