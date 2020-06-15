Beijing district in 'wartime mode' amid fresh coronavirus cases
Beijing closes city’s largest wholesale food market after detecting seven locally transmitted cases over two days.
'Our war-time president has surrendered' -Biden on TrumpDemocratic presidential candidate Joe Biden on Tuesday launched a fresh attack on President Donald Trump's "historic mismanagement" of the coronavirus pandemic as the number of confirmed cases in many..
Beijing market cluster triggers controls on imported foodParts of Beijing are on "wartime" footing against a second wave of coronavirus infections after a spike in cases that Chinese authorities have linked to imported salmon sold at the city's biggest..
Beijing reports fresh coronavirus cluster centered on wholesale food marketChina has put Beijing on alert as a rash of 59 domestic COVID-19 cases was reported in the city as of Monday.