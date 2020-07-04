Sheriff's Office stressing boater safety this 4th of July

As many fireworks displays and public gatherings for the 4th of July have been canceled, many boaters are flocking to the waterway to celebrate.

People to have fun, but do it safely.

Intro: while out on the water, the marine patrol unit were making sure that people were making boaters were playing by the rules out on the water.

Just by looking at this massive line here at the delta lake state park boat launch oneida county sheriff's deputy jay sorrentino anticipates a busy day on the water.

None "with the weather forecast alot of people are off, alot of people are out on the water enjoying it," boaters waiting in line cant wait to hit the water "a little bit of boating some tubing.

The usual fourth of july bbq with the family and just relaxing."

"we're just going to drive around enjoying the sun and enjoying the waves."

Deputy sorrentino says having this many people on the water on a smaller lake has its hazards.

"this is a much smaller lake as you can see there's a ton of people waiting to get in and launch.

Kayakers are in the water, given the water levels and the lack of rain the back side of the lake tends to be shallower."

Out on the water deputy sorrentino kept an eye on the boaters looking out for any violations whether its with jetskiers "quote" or swimmers "probably shouldn't be swimming there."

And with a busy weekend ahead, sorrentino hopes people play by the rules "we expect that everyone will behave themselves and adhere to the rules of the road" button: the sheriff's office said they will have a presence out on the water all weekend in studio brent kearney news channel 2