FOURTH OF JULY IN AUSTIN AND STEWARTVILLE

AUSTIN AND STEWARTVILLE CELEBRATE THE FOURTH OF JULY

Because of coronavirus ?

"* the city of austin made the decision to canceled its fourth of july celebration known as freedom fest.

The cancellation prompted community members to think outside the box ... they found a way to social distance while still celebrating the fourth.

Nats: honking nats: happy fourth of july.

About 25 cars decked out in red?

"*white?

"*a blue decorations paraded through austin this morining.

These austin residents took part in a 4th of july car parade.

Organizer sot: "it was beautiful to see the smiles on peoples faces the waves as we went past all the senior care facilities and a few of them were outside a lot of them were in their windows waving.

The 4th is organizer dan mueller's favorite holiday.

Organizer sot: "because it really represents my heritage my family that many of them fought in the wars some that came over on the mayflower.

And all of those pieces that make up america ."

When mueller heard of the citys decision he decided to create his own celebration.

This group of people backed him up on his plans.

Joseph tarpeh (tap?

"*pay) is orginially from west africia.

Today's event not only celebrated america's freedom but also austin's diversity.

After the parade participants marched through the park with flags that represent their heritage.

Tarpeh (tap?

"*pay) says this symbolic act made him and other miniorities feel included.

Tarpeh sot:"being here in austin celebrating united states independence where the flag of liberia is presented that means liberia is also presented.

It indicates to me united states is a nation of many nations.we all are from different backgrounds.

We all are from different cultures but we are united in one location.

Mueller put together a total of three events today?

"* the cr parade in austin ?

"* a flag wak of nations and a car cruise of mower county.

While austin canceled its firework show ... stewartville decided to go ahead with its display.

The city's fireworks may be kicking off as we speak.

Before the first flare was set off ?

"* kimt news 3 got a behind the scenes look with the stewartville fire department finishing up preprations.

Close to four hundred shells were created for a massive display.

Each year stewartville firefighters certified in protek volunteer to create a display from scratch.

Jarett jones has been part of the show for the last seven years.

He says the crew work for free to help alleviate costs for the city.

"the number of fireworks in regards to the range that we shoot off the cost is in the range of $10,000 and literally to have a company to come in and put the show on inreagrds to their liability insurance and the time that they put it could double that.

Something that we are able to give back to the community and help the city out" jones says some of the shells that are six inches in diameter will shoot up firworks as high as a thousand feet.

He estimates the display will be visible from as far as fifteen