Fireworks in DC as Trump vows to defeat 'radical left'
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 02:02s - Published
Fireworks in DC as Trump vows to defeat 'radical left'

U.S. President Donald Trump doubled down on comments made at Mount Rushmore in an Independence Day address on Saturday, as protesters scuffled in the capital's streets.

David Doyle reports.

Rapper Kanye West announces presidential bid on Twitter

 American rapper Kanye West, a vocal supporter of U.S. President Donald Trump, announced on Saturday that he would run for president in 2020 in an apparent..
WorldNews

To send a message to China, President Trump should visit Taiwan

 With the loss of Hong Kong to China, Trump should visit Taiwan to show that the U.S. is serious about advancing its interests and values in the region.
USATODAY.com

'Grim resolve': With Biden up big and the Senate in sight, Democrats still haunted by fear of letdown

 Joe Biden has a larger lead over Donald Trump than Hillary Clinton did at this point in 2016. But Democrats have seen a lead slip away before.
USATODAY.com

Trump's powerful message of rage

 (CNN)Breathe easy, America. President Donald Trump's got this. A deadly pandemic is tearing through the country, but the statues are going to be all right. Trump..
WorldNews

Trump claims progress in fight against COVID-19 [Video]

Trump claims progress in fight against COVID-19

President Donald Trump said during July 4th celebrations in Washington D.C. Saturday that the U.S. has made a "lot of progress" in its fight against the pandemic even as two large states posted record increases in COVID-19 cases.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:38Published

Hogs? Lincolns? Best and worst potential new names for Washington's NFL franchise

 If Washington's NFL team decides to change its longtime nickname, what are the best (and worst) options it might go with?
USATODAY.com
Washington Redskins Under Pressure to Change Name [Video]

Washington Redskins Under Pressure to Change Name

The football team is being blocked from relocating from FedEx Field in Maryland to RFK Stadium in DC unless it changes its name.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:55Published

Redskins sponsor, FedEx, urges team to rebrand

 FedEx has told the Washington DC-based American football team to change its controversial name.
BBC News

Trump supporters meet counter-protesters in Pittsburgh [Video]

Trump supporters meet counter-protesters in Pittsburgh

Two groups of Trump supporters in Pittsburgh held celebrations on Independence Day and were met by a group of counter-protesters in support of racial justice.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:09Published

Trump Claims Journalists ‘Slander’ All Veterans by Calling Out Racism in Independence Day Address

 Fresh off an astonishingly incendiary speech at Mount Rushmore on Friday night, President Trump picked up where he left off on Saturday and took aim at the..
WorldNews
Donald Trump Jr.'s Girlfriend, Trump Campaign Rainmaker Tests Positive For COVID-19 [Video]

Donald Trump Jr.'s Girlfriend, Trump Campaign Rainmaker Tests Positive For COVID-19

Top Trump campaign official and girlfriend of Donald Trump Jr. Kimberly Guilfoyle has tested positive for coronavirus. Guilfoyle tested positive in South Dakota before she was set to attend President Donald Trump's event at Mount Rushmore. CNN reports Guilfoyle was not with the President and Donald Trump Jr. has so far tested negative. Guilfoyle has not met with President Trump recently, but she was backstage for his rally in Tulsa, and was also at his event in Phoenix.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:41Published

At Mt. Rushmore, Trump Updates ‘American Carnage’ Message for the Election

 His ominous remarks were a concession to his political standing: trailing in the polls, lacking a booming economy or a positive message to campaign on, and..
NYTimes.com
Trump Honors Independence Day By Snarling At 'Dangerous Movement' [Video]

Trump Honors Independence Day By Snarling At 'Dangerous Movement'

In a speech given at the foot of Mt. Rushmore on Friday, President Donald J. Trump didn't hold back. According to CNN, Trump hurled vitriol at protesters demanding an end to systemic racism and police brutality. Such people, Trump said, were attempting 'to wipe out our history, defame our heroes, erase our values, and indoctrinate our children.' We will expose this dangerous movement, protect our nation's children, end this radical assault and preserve our beloved American way of life.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:44Published

Singer's murder sparks Ethiopian unrest [Video]

Singer's murder sparks Ethiopian unrest

Thousands took to the streets of Addis Ababa on Tuesday to escort the body a popular protest singer to his home town. David Doyle reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:22Published
Belgian King's 'deep regret' over Congo suffering [Video]

Belgian King's 'deep regret' over Congo suffering

The king of Belgium has written to Democratic Republic of Congo's President Felix Tshisekedi to express his "deep regret" over Belgium's colonial past. David Doyle reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:03Published
UK stabbing attack a 'terrorist incident': police [Video]

UK stabbing attack a 'terrorist incident': police

British police say a stabbing attack that left three people dead has been declared a 'terrorist incident', as Prime Minister Boris Johnson said changes would be made to the law if necessary. David Doyle reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:18Published
Zimbabwean firm rolls into global cigar market [Video]

Zimbabwean firm rolls into global cigar market

A recently launched business is hoping to capitalize on Zimbabwe's famed tobacco to take on established players in the global cigar market. David Doyle reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:26Published

In July 4th speech, Trump slams China for Covid-19; vows to defeat 'radical left' [Video]

In July 4th speech, Trump slams China for Covid-19; vows to defeat 'radical left'

In his Independence Day speech at the White House, US President Donald Trump slammed China for the spread of the coronavirus. He said that China’s secrecy and deception allowed the virus to spread it..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:35Published