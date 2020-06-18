Fireworks in DC as Trump vows to defeat 'radical left'

|
|
Rapper Kanye West announces presidential bid on TwitterAmerican rapper Kanye West, a vocal supporter of U.S. President Donald Trump, announced on Saturday that he would run for president in 2020 in an apparent..
To send a message to China, President Trump should visit TaiwanWith the loss of Hong Kong to China, Trump should visit Taiwan to show that the U.S. is serious about advancing its interests and values in the region.
'Grim resolve': With Biden up big and the Senate in sight, Democrats still haunted by fear of letdownJoe Biden has a larger lead over Donald Trump than Hillary Clinton did at this point in 2016. But Democrats have seen a lead slip away before.
Trump's powerful message of rage(CNN)Breathe easy, America. President Donald Trump's got this. A deadly pandemic is tearing through the country, but the statues are going to be all right. Trump..
Trump claims progress in fight against COVID-19
Hogs? Lincolns? Best and worst potential new names for Washington's NFL franchiseIf Washington's NFL team decides to change its longtime nickname, what are the best (and worst) options it might go with?
Washington Redskins Under Pressure to Change Name
Redskins sponsor, FedEx, urges team to rebrandFedEx has told the Washington DC-based American football team to change its controversial name.
Trump supporters meet counter-protesters in Pittsburgh
Trump Claims Journalists ‘Slander’ All Veterans by Calling Out Racism in Independence Day AddressFresh off an astonishingly incendiary speech at Mount Rushmore on Friday night, President Trump picked up where he left off on Saturday and took aim at the..
Donald Trump Jr.'s Girlfriend, Trump Campaign Rainmaker Tests Positive For COVID-19
At Mt. Rushmore, Trump Updates ‘American Carnage’ Message for the ElectionHis ominous remarks were a concession to his political standing: trailing in the polls, lacking a booming economy or a positive message to campaign on, and..
Trump Honors Independence Day By Snarling At 'Dangerous Movement'
Singer's murder sparks Ethiopian unrest
Belgian King's 'deep regret' over Congo suffering
UK stabbing attack a 'terrorist incident': police
Zimbabwean firm rolls into global cigar market
