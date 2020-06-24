TMC MP's remark on FM Sitharaman is racist, misogynistic: Sambit Patra

|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
All India Trinamool Congress Political party in India
TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee calls Nirmala Sitharaman 'venomous snake'In controversial remarks, TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee has equated Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman with a "venomous snake" for her handling of the economy,..
IndiaTimes
Trinamool Congress councilor shot at by miscreants in West Bengal
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:10Published
Sambit Patra Indian politician
Nirmala Sitharaman Finance Minister of India
West Bengal could not be made beneficiary of migrants' job scheme as TMC govt didn't give data: SitharamanCriticising the TMC dispensation in West Bengal for allegedly opposing pro-people policies of the Centre, Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday..
IndiaTimes
Govt announces new institution IN-SPACE to guide private sector in space activities
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:59Published
Kalyan Banerjee (politician) Indian politician
Bharatiya Janata Party Indian political party
With power of 7-S mantra, BJP workers should keep moving ahead: PM Modi"Every BJP worker should carry with them the power of seven S--service (seva bhav), balance (santulan), patience (Sanyam), coordination (Samanvay), positivity..
IndiaTimes
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this