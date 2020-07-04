Global  

Two dead, eight wounded in SC nightclub shooting
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:02s - Published
Two dead, eight wounded in SC nightclub shooting

Two dead, eight wounded in SC nightclub shooting

[NFA] Ten people were shot early on Sunday after gunfire erupted at a nightclub in Greenville, South Carolina, killing two people and critically injuring two others, police said.

Freddie Joyner has more.

2 dead, 8 hurt in South Carolina nightclub shooting

 A shooting at a nightclub near Greenville left two people dead and eight wounded, according to sheriff's officials.
 
South Carolina Nightclub Shooting: 2 Dead and 8 Injured

 The club, in Greenville, was hosting a concert on Saturday night despite state orders that nightclubs remain closed because of the coronavirus pandemic,..
South Carolina: Two dead and eight injured after US nightclub shooting

All shots were fired inside, authorities say
2 Dead, 8 Injured After Shooting at Foogiano Concert in South Carolina

A shooting at a nightclub early Sunday left two people dead and eight wounded in South Carolina, a...
