Two dead, eight wounded in SC nightclub shooting
Duration: 01:02s
[NFA] Ten people were shot early on Sunday after gunfire erupted at a nightclub in Greenville, South Carolina, killing two people and critically injuring two others, police said.
Freddie Joyner has more.
All shots were fired inside, authorities say
A shooting at a nightclub early Sunday left two people dead and eight wounded in South Carolina, a...
