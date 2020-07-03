Community Paints Mural To Honor Vanessa Guillen In Fort Worth
A grieving community came together Sunday to paint a mural of Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen.
TABC Gives Warning To Fort Worth Bar That Opened On July 4thThe Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission handed down a warning to a Fort Worth bar that opened on July 4 despite the governor's shutdown order.
PFC. Vanessa Guillen beaten to deathThis morning, an affidavit is revealing new details about the death of Vanessa Guillen. The Fort Hood soldier was reported missing more than 2 months ago, but new reports find some disturbing..
Family Says Vanessa Guillen Bludgeoned To Death On Army BaseAccording to Vanessa Guillen's family attorney, Fort Hood Pfc. Vanessa Guillen was bludgeoned to death with a hammer in the armory room where she worked.
CNN reports that attorney Natalie Khawam said..