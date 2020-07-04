Israel launches new spy satellite

|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Israel Country in Western Asia
Israel successfully launches new spy satelliteJERUSALEM - Israel launched a new reconnaissance satellite early Monday, the defence ministry said, its latest asset to be deployed against arch-enemy Iran. "The..
WorldNews
Israel says 'not necessarily' behind Iran nuclear site incident
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:18Published
East Jerusalem: Israel accused of ploy to increase control
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:42Published
Today in History for July 4thHighlights of this day in history: America's Declaration of Independence; Former Presidents John Adams and Thomas Jefferson die on same day; Israel's raid at..
USATODAY.com
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Tweets about this