President Trump Criticized For Claiming Most Coronavirus Cases Are Harmless
Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 01:48s - Published
Natalie Brand reports Trump made the claim as cases rose going into the holiday weekend.

0
Chief of Staff Mark Meadows Defends Trump Comment That 99% of Coronavirus Cases Are ‘Harmless’

White House chief of staff Mark Meadows is backing up President Donald Trump's comments in which he...
Mediaite - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.comCTV News


Fmr Trump Homeland Security Adviser Pans FDA Chief for Dodging on POTUS’ Covid Claims: ‘This Is Not Harmless’

ABC News homeland security analyst *Tom Bossert* was not impressed by Food and Drug Administration...
Mediaite - Published

President Trump faces backlash after declaring most COVID-19 cases "harmless"

President Trump declared "99%" of COVID-19 cases to be "totally harmless" during 4th of July remarks...
CBS News - Published Also reported by •CTV NewsMediaite



CBS 2 Sunday News at 5:30 p.m. [Video]

CBS 2 Sunday News at 5:30 p.m.

The U.S. has more than 2.8 million coronavirus cases, and a former FDA commissioner says the spread may be too high to bring it under control. CBS News’ Tom Hanson reports.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 02:02Published
FDA Commissioner Won't Confirm Or Deny Trump's Unfounded COVID-19 Claim [Video]

FDA Commissioner Won't Confirm Or Deny Trump's Unfounded COVID-19 Claim

The commissioner of the US Food and Drug Administration on Sunday didn't defend a claim recently made by President Donald Trump. But according to CNN, he didn't support it, either. Dr. Stephen Hahn is..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:45Published
Despite Surging Coronavirus Cases, President Trump's "Salute to America" Went Ahead [Video]

Despite Surging Coronavirus Cases, President Trump's "Salute to America" Went Ahead

Micahel George reports President Trump's 'Salute to America' went ahead with festivities at the White House and around the nation's capital.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:58Published