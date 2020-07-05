President Trump Criticized For Claiming Most Coronavirus Cases Are Harmless
Natalie Brand reports Trump made the claim as cases rose going into the holiday weekend.
CBS 2 Sunday News at 5:30 p.m.The U.S. has more than 2.8 million coronavirus cases, and a former FDA commissioner says the spread may be too high to bring it under control. CBS News’ Tom Hanson reports.
FDA Commissioner Won't Confirm Or Deny Trump's Unfounded COVID-19 ClaimThe commissioner of the US Food and Drug Administration on Sunday didn't defend a claim recently made by President Donald Trump. But according to CNN, he didn't support it, either. Dr. Stephen Hahn is..
Despite Surging Coronavirus Cases, President Trump's "Salute to America" Went AheadMicahel George reports President Trump's 'Salute to America' went ahead with festivities at the White House and around the nation's capital.