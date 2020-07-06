Scientists Demand The WHO Answer A Question There's No Real Answer To Yet

Hundreds of scientists across the world have a burning question for the World Health Organization.

According to Gizmodo, they just petitioned the WHO via an open letter with one demand.

The demand is that the WHO acknowledge publicly that the novel coronavirus behind COVID-19 can be airborne.

That means it can spread through the air (and linger there) via tiny aerosols emitted by the breath of infected people, not just large droplets.

The letter puts the WHO in a tight spot.

That's because it's still difficult to know how often aerosol transmission of COVID-19 actually occurs.

Furthermore, the idea that a virus is either airborne or not may be an outdated concept.

On Monday, the WHO said its technical experts would review the letter and its recommendations.