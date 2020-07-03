Global  

Body camera video shows moments after police shot and killed suspect Saturday
Video Credit: ABC15 Arizona - Duration: 00:43s - Published
Body camera video shows moments after police shot and killed suspect Saturday

Body camera video shows moments after police shot and killed suspect Saturday

Body camera video shows the moments after police shot and killed a suspect on Saturday afternoon.

Video of the actual shooting and what led up to it have not been released.

Tweets about this

muktar_AZ

Muktar Sheikh RT @tg_eddie: Phoenix PD released body camera footage connected to the shooting of James Garcia however the video does NOT SHOW THE ACTUAL… 8 minutes ago

tg_eddie

Eddie. #JusticeForJames Phoenix PD released body camera footage connected to the shooting of James Garcia however the video does NOT SHOW T… https://t.co/GiUA0lFNpO 35 minutes ago

onlyonejewelry1

RayeEllen RT @BiancaBuono: NEW: Phoenix PD release body camera footage connected to the officer-involved shooting of James Garcia. The problem? The v… 36 minutes ago

BiancaBuono

Bianca Buono NEW: Phoenix PD release body camera footage connected to the officer-involved shooting of James Garcia. The problem… https://t.co/4tD3Pd1ldb 47 minutes ago

Orlandonewsnet3

Saul International RT @wsvn: Body camera video shows Fort Lauderdale Police officer’s use of force involving ‘intellectually disabled’ 10-year-old student; 7'… 49 minutes ago


