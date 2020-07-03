Body camera video shows moments after police shot and killed suspect Saturday
Body camera video shows the moments after police shot and killed a suspect on Saturday afternoon.
Video of the actual shooting and what led up to it have not been released.
Woman shot, killed in BonitaA woman was shot and killed in Bonita Saturday night after a fight in a parking lot with several others, according to deputies.
Toledo police officer shot and killed, suspect found deadAn officer who was responding to a disturbance call in a store parking lot was shot and killed early Saturday morning by an intoxicated man holding a beer, police said.
Family Says Vanessa Guillen Bludgeoned To Death On Army BaseAccording to Vanessa Guillen's family attorney, Fort Hood Pfc. Vanessa Guillen was bludgeoned to death with a hammer in the armory room where she worked.
CNN reports that attorney Natalie Khawam said..