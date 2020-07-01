Spurs boss Jose Mourinho “happy” with heated exchange between team-mates

|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
José Mourinho Portuguese association football player and manager
Clash between Spurs team-mates Lloris & Son 'beautiful' - MourinhoTottenham boss Jose Mourinho says the half-time clash between Hugo Lloris and Son Heung-min was "something needed for the team to grow up".
BBC News
Arsenal have little to celebrate says Mourinho in response to social media postJose Mourinho says Arsenal have little "to celebrate" after they appear to mock Tottenham's loss at Sheffield United on social media.
BBC News
'Football going in wrong direction' - Mourinho warning after VAR controversyTottenham boss Jose Mourinho fears football is going in the wrong direction after his side had a goal controversially ruled out by VAR in the 3-1 defeat at..
BBC News
Tottenham Hotspur F.C. Association football club
Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 Everton: Hugo Lloris & Son Heung-min clash in Spurs winTottenham edge past Everton in a match during which home players Hugo Lloris and Son Heung-min had to be separated by team-mates.
BBC News
Team-mates Lloris and Son clash as Spurs beat EvertonTottenham edge past Everton in a match during which home players Hugo Lloris and Son Heung-min had to be separated by team-mates.
BBC News
Everton F.C. Association football club
Everton 2-1 Leicester: Carlo Ancelotti press conference
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:56Published
Hugo Lloris French association football player
Son Heung-min South Korean association football player
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources