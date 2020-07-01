Spurs boss Jose Mourinho “happy” with heated exchange between team-mates

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho said he has no interest in winning the “Fair Play Cup” and was pleased to see Hugo Lloris and Son Heung-min clash at half-time of the 1-0 win over Everton .

Everton 2-1 Leicester: Carlo Ancelotti press conference Post match press conference with Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti after his side's 2-1 victory over Leicester in the Premier League. Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti says his side's European dreams are still alive after the defeat of the Foxes.

Tottenham edge past Everton in a match during which home players Hugo Lloris and Son Heung-min had to be separated by team-mates.

Tottenham edge past Everton in a match during which home players Hugo Lloris and Son Heung-min had to be separated by team-mates.

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho fears football is going in the wrong direction after his side had a goal controversially ruled out by VAR in the 3-1 defeat at..

Jose Mourinho says Arsenal have little "to celebrate" after they appear to mock Tottenham's loss at Sheffield United on social media.

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho says the half-time clash between Hugo Lloris and Son Heung-min was "something needed for the team to grow up".

Jose Mourinho has revealed Tottenham are set to offer Eric Dier a new contract at the club. The...

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho said he has no interest in winning the “Fair Play Cup” and was...

Last Word On Spurs🎙 🇵🇹 Spurs boss Jose Mourinho has picked up more Premier League points than Chelsea and Arsenal since becoming Totten… https://t.co/knyCtIZosr 2 hours ago

StrategyMan RT @LastWordOnSpurs : 🇵🇹 Spurs boss Jose Mourinho has picked up more Premier League points than Chelsea and Arsenal since becoming Tottenham… 42 minutes ago