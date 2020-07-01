Global  

Spurs boss Jose Mourinho 'happy' with heated exchange between team-mates
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:27s - Published
Spurs boss Jose Mourinho 'happy' with heated exchange between team-mates

Spurs boss Jose Mourinho 'happy' with heated exchange between team-mates

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho said he has no interest in winning the “Fair Play Cup” and was pleased to see Hugo Lloris and Son Heung-min clash at half-time of the 1-0 win over Everton.

Clash between Spurs team-mates Lloris & Son 'beautiful' - Mourinho

 Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho says the half-time clash between Hugo Lloris and Son Heung-min was "something needed for the team to grow up".
BBC News

Arsenal have little to celebrate says Mourinho in response to social media post

 Jose Mourinho says Arsenal have little "to celebrate" after they appear to mock Tottenham's loss at Sheffield United on social media.
BBC News

'Football going in wrong direction' - Mourinho warning after VAR controversy

 Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho fears football is going in the wrong direction after his side had a goal controversially ruled out by VAR in the 3-1 defeat at..
BBC News

Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 Everton: Hugo Lloris & Son Heung-min clash in Spurs win

 Tottenham edge past Everton in a match during which home players Hugo Lloris and Son Heung-min had to be separated by team-mates.
BBC News

Team-mates Lloris and Son clash as Spurs beat Everton

 Tottenham edge past Everton in a match during which home players Hugo Lloris and Son Heung-min had to be separated by team-mates.
BBC News

Everton 2-1 Leicester: Carlo Ancelotti press conference [Video]

Everton 2-1 Leicester: Carlo Ancelotti press conference

Post match press conference with Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti after his side's 2-1 victory over Leicester in the Premier League. Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti says his side's European dreams are still alive after the defeat of the Foxes.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:56Published

