Is Lily James dating Chris Evans?
Lily James has reportedly struck up a romance with Chris Evans, just months after she split from long-term boyfriend Matt Smith.
Former Captain America Chris Evans 'excited' to have 'freedom' to pursue other rolesChris Evans has admitted that whilst he misses portraying Captain America - he is looking forward to playing other characters.
Paul Rudd felt nervous filming Captain America: Civil WarPaul Rudd admits he found it daunting appearing alongside Chris Evans on the set of 'Captain America: Civil War'.
Police Make Arrest In 2019 Fatal Larimer Shooting22-year old Isaiah Evans was arrested by Pittsburgh Police's Violent Crimes Unit detectives, KDKA's Chris Hoffman reports.