Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Is Lily James dating Chris Evans?
Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:43s - Published
Is Lily James dating Chris Evans?

Is Lily James dating Chris Evans?

Lily James has reportedly struck up a romance with Chris Evans, just months after she split from long-term boyfriend Matt Smith.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Former Captain America Chris Evans 'excited' to have 'freedom' to pursue other roles [Video]

Former Captain America Chris Evans 'excited' to have 'freedom' to pursue other roles

Chris Evans has admitted that whilst he misses portraying Captain America - he is looking forward to playing other characters.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 01:09Published
Paul Rudd felt nervous filming Captain America: Civil War [Video]

Paul Rudd felt nervous filming Captain America: Civil War

Paul Rudd admits he found it daunting appearing alongside Chris Evans on the set of 'Captain America: Civil War'.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 01:43Published
Police Make Arrest In 2019 Fatal Larimer Shooting [Video]

Police Make Arrest In 2019 Fatal Larimer Shooting

22-year old Isaiah Evans was arrested by Pittsburgh Police's Violent Crimes Unit detectives, KDKA's Chris Hoffman reports.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 01:02Published