UK sanctions Saudis, Russians under new Magnitsky powers
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:32s - Published
UK sanctions Saudis, Russians under new Magnitsky powers

UK sanctions Saudis, Russians under new Magnitsky powers

List of Saudi names includes former royal adviser Saud al-Qahtani, accused of role in journalist's grisly killing.

Dominic Raab announces UK's first sanctions for human rights abuse [Video]

Dominic Raab announces UK's first sanctions for human rights abuse

The UK's first sanctions for human rights abuse will cover those involved in the deaths of the Russian lawyer Sergei Magnitsky and the Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, the systematic killings of the Rohingyas in Burma and the North Korean gulags. Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said the measures being brought in by the Government today will "hold to account the perpetrators of the worst human rights abuses".

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:18Published
Raab introduces sanctions against human right abusers [Video]

Raab introduces sanctions against human right abusers

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab introduces the UK's first sanctions regime that targets people who have committed the gravest human rights abuses. He mentions specifically those involved in the deaths of the Russian lawyer Sergei Magnitsky and the Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, the killings of the Rohingyas in Myanmar and the North Korean gulags. Report by Bassaneseg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:26Published

UK sanctions Russians, Saudis under new Magnitsky powers

LONDON (AP) — Britain on Monday announced economic sanctions against individuals and organizations...
