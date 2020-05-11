Global  

John Boyega to star in 'Borderland'
John Boyega to star in 'Borderland'

John Boyega to star in 'Borderland'

John Boyega is to lead the cast of IRA thriller 'Borderland', which will also feature Jack Reynor, Felicity Jones and Jodie Turner-Smith.

John Boyega urges Black Lives Matter activists to 'maintain momentum' [Video]

John Boyega urges Black Lives Matter activists to 'maintain momentum'

John Boyega has encouraged fellow protesters to keep up the energy of the Black Lives Matter movement and to focus on change.

‘Star Wars’ franchise calls John Boyega a 'hero' after Black Lives Matter speech [Video]

‘Star Wars’ franchise calls John Boyega a 'hero' after Black Lives Matter speech

Boyega gave a speech at a demonstration in London, addressing the racial injustices faced by the black community.

John Boyega addresses Black Lives Matter protest in London [Video]

John Boyega addresses Black Lives Matter protest in London

John Boyega gave a powerful address at a Black Lives Matter demonstration in London's Hyde Park on Wednesday.

O’Neill says she will never apologise for attending Bobby Storey’s funeral [Video]

O’Neill says she will never apologise for attending Bobby Storey’s funeral

Michelle O'Neill has said she will never apologise for attending the funeral of IRA veteran Bobby Storey.

Michelle O'Neill defends attendance at Bobby Storey's funeral [Video]

Michelle O'Neill defends attendance at Bobby Storey's funeral

Northern Ireland’s Deputy First Minister has said she stands over her actions at the funeral of an IRA veteran that drew hundreds onto the streets of Belfast.Michelle O’Neill has faced calls to resign after she and party colleagues attended Bobby Storey’s funeral in west Belfast on Tuesday.

First On-Screen Kiss: Daniel Kaluuya & Jodie Turner-Smith

 Jodie Turner-Smith and Daniel Kaluuya had two very different experiences of their first on-screen kiss. (July 1)
 
Joshua Jackson pays tribute to Jodie Turner-Smith on her first Mother's Day as a mum [Video]

Joshua Jackson pays tribute to Jodie Turner-Smith on her first Mother's Day as a mum

New dad Joshua Jackson wrote a heartfelt note to his wife Jodie Turner-Smith to mark International Mother's Day on Sunday.

John Boyega vows to 'continue to use his platform to fight injustices and inequalities' [Video]

John Boyega vows to 'continue to use his platform to fight injustices and inequalities'

John Boyega has called on people of all backgrounds to continue to bring about "real change" as he vowed to continue fighting for justice and equality for the black community.

‘Star Wars’ Franchise Calls John Boyega a 'Hero' After Black Lives Matter Speech [Video]

‘Star Wars’ Franchise Calls John Boyega a 'Hero' After Black Lives Matter Speech

‘Star Wars’ Franchise Calls John Boyega a 'Hero' After Black Lives Matter Speech Boyega gave a speech at a demonstration in London, addressing the racial injustices faced by the black community...

John Boyega hailed a hero. [Video]

John Boyega hailed a hero.

John Boyega has been hailed a "hero" by LucasFilm, while other directors have pledged their support after he admitted he was unsure if his participation in anti-racism protests would damage his career.

