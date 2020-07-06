Global  

'I'll be seeing you all very soon': Tom Meighan breaks silence on Kasabian exit
Video Credit: Bang Media World - Duration: 01:15s - Published
'I'll be seeing you all very soon': Tom Meighan breaks silence on Kasabian exit

'I'll be seeing you all very soon': Tom Meighan breaks silence on Kasabian exit

Kasabian frontman Tom Meighan has stated that he's "doing well" after deciding to quit the band.

Ex-Kasabian singer Tom Meighan arrives at court on domestic assault charge [Video]

Ex-Kasabian singer Tom Meighan arrives at court on domestic assault charge

Ex-Kasabian singer Tom Meighan arrives at Leciester Magistrates' Court where he is appearing on a domestic assault charge. On Monday a statement from the Brit Award-winning rock group said 39-year-old Meighan had left the band to focus on "personal issues".

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:36Published

Tom Meighan: Ex-Kasabian singer due in court on assault charge

 On Monday, it was revealed Tom Meighan had left the Leicester band after 23 years over "personal issues".
BBC News

