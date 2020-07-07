Kriti Sanon on 'Dil Bechara'- Its gonna be really hard to watch this one Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Duration: 00:59s - Published 6 minutes ago Kriti Sanon on 'Dil Bechara'- Its gonna be really hard to watch this one Kriti Sanon feels it is going to be "really hard" for her to watch the late Sushant Singh Rajput's last film "Dil Bechara", which releases on a digital platform on July 24. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend