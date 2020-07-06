Global  

Bubonic Plague Case in Inner Mongolia Confirmed by China Officials
Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 00:55s - Published
Bubonic Plague Case in Inner Mongolia Confirmed by China Officials

Bubonic Plague Case in Inner Mongolia Confirmed by China Officials

China officials reported that the herdsman was stable and receiving treatment for infection in a Bayannur hospital.

