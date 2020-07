Richmond, Virginia Removing Statue Of Confederate Gen. J.E.B. Stuart Video Credit: WJZ Baltimore - Duration: 00:29s - Published 3 minutes ago Richmond, Virginia Removing Statue Of Confederate Gen. J.E.B. Stuart Work crews began taking down an enormous monument to Confederate Gen. J.E.B. Stuart, the third major statue to be cleared away in less than a week as the Confederacy's former capital rushes to remove symbols of oppression in response to protests against police brutality and racism. Katie Johnston reports. 0

