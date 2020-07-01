U.S. may ban TikTok over China link: Pompeo

Global  

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:42s
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Monday the United States is "certainly looking at" banning Chinese social media apps, including TikTok, suggesting it shared information with the Chinese government, a charge it denied.

Matthew Larotonda reports.

