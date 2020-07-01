U.S. may ban TikTok over China link: Pompeo Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:42s - Published 2 minutes ago U.S. may ban TikTok over China link: Pompeo U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Monday the United States is "certainly looking at" banning Chinese social media apps, including TikTok, suggesting it shared information with the Chinese government, a charge it denied. Matthew Larotonda reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Pompeo: US 'Looking at' Banning China's TikTok App Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Monday that the United States is "certainly looking at"...

Newsmax - Published 6 hours ago







Tweets about this