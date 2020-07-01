U.S. may ban TikTok over China link: Pompeo

|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Mike Pompeo 70th U.S. Secretary of State and former director of the C.I.A.
TikTok: Chinese app may be banned in US, says PompeoUS Secretary of State hints that Chinese apps - like TikTok - could be targeted.
BBC News
Pompeo says U.S. looking at banning Chinese social media apps, including TikTok(Reuters) - Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said late on Monday that the United States is "certainly looking at" banning Chinese social media apps, including..
WorldNews
Mike Pompeo welcomes India’s ban on appsUS secretary of state Mike Pompeo on Wednesday welcomed India’s ban on certain Chinese apps that he said “can serve as appendages of Chinese Communist..
IndiaTimes
Pompeo defends response to Russian bounty reportsMike Pompeo defended the administration's response to the intelligence assessments that suggested Russia had offered bounties for killing U.S. troops in..
USATODAY.com
TikTok Video-sharing application
TikTok to leave Hong Kong amid concerns over new security law
Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 02:15Published
AP Top Stories July 7 AHere's the latest for Tuesday July 7th: Georgia activates National Guard; Coronavirus closes California capitol; Protests in Indiana over alleged assault of..
USATODAY.com
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources