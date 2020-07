Watch: AgVa rejects allegations of faulty ventilators, gives demo Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 04:41s - Published 9 minutes ago Watch: AgVa rejects allegations of faulty ventilators, gives demo AgVa Healthcare owner Prof Diwakar Vaish responded to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's allegations. Doubts were raised on functionality of indigenous ventilators. Prof Vaish said that faulty third party installations could result in faulty readings. He also gave a demo of AgVa ventilator and explained its working. Earlier, Rahul Gandhi had alleged that the Centre is procuring 'substandard' ventilators from a private firm. He had shared a report alleging technical glitches in AgVa ventilators. 0

