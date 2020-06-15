DeSean Jackson Posts Apology Following Social Media Posts Supporting Anti-Semitism

Eagles WR DeSean Jackson Posts Apology, Eagles 'Disappointed' Following Social Media Posts Supporting Anti-SemitismPhiladelphia Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson is apologizing after sharing posts supporting anti-Semitism on his social media page. Katie Johnston reports.
Eagles WR DeSean Jackson Under Fire After Sharing Posts Supporting Anti-Semitism On InstagramPhiladelphia Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson is under fire after sharing posts supporting anti-semitism on his social media page. Katie Johnston reports.
DeSean Jackson: Carson Wentz does not get the recognition and acknowledgment he deservesPhiladelphia Eagle DeSean Jackson joins Marcellus Wiley to discuss Carson Wentz. Wentz has suffered a rough string of injuries which lead to questioning about his reliability as a franchise..