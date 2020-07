Eagles WR DeSean Jackson Under Fire After Sharing Posts Supporting Anti-Semitism On Instagram



Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson is under fire after sharing posts supporting anti-semitism on his social media page. Katie Johnston reports. Credit: CBS Dallas Digital Duration: 00:37 Published 3 hours ago

Smeeth welcomes Starmer’s approach to anti-Semitism claims



Former Labour MP for Stoke-on-Trent North, Ruth Smeeth, has said that she is “relieved” by Sir Keir Starmer’s approach to anti-Semitism claims within the party. It comes after Rebecca Long-Bailey.. Credit: ODN Duration: 00:25 Published 2 weeks ago