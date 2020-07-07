Global  

DeSean Jackson Under Fire For Anti-Semitic Instagram Posts
Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 03:03s - Published
DeSean Jackson Under Fire For Anti-Semitic Instagram Posts
Pat Gallen reports.
Eagles WR DeSean Jackson apologizes for anti-Semitic post

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson has apologized after backlash...
DeSean Jackson posts anti-Semitic fake Hitler quotes, vows no hate toward Jewish community

DeSean Jackson posted several fake Adolf Hitler quotes, drawing backlash and prompting him to say he...
Eagles' Jackson after posts: I don't hate Jews

Eagles receiver DeSean Jackson featured an anti-Semitic quote on his social media feed that he...
MasonNeuK

Premier League Champions!!! RT @NBCSRedskins: Former Redskins receiver DeSean Jackson is facing public backlash for posting anti-semitic quotes on Instagram. https://t… 2 minutes ago

RJSI2018

RJSI2018 Eagles star DeSean Jackson under fire for posting anti-Semitic quotes he attributed to Hitler https://t.co/Sp9mDfkwIN 11 minutes ago

LarryYoungones1

Larry Eagles WR DeSean Jackson Posts Apology, Eagles 'Disappointed' Following Social Media Posts Supporting Anti-Semitism https://t.co/RtM8eUE7YS 15 minutes ago

ShiraGlenora

Shira Bloom 🇺🇸&🇮🇱 Former Redskins WR DeSean Jackson under fire for sharing anti-Semitic quotes on Instagram | NBC Sports Washington… https://t.co/JKcaGiUf4L 20 minutes ago

BurrellTV

Janelle Burrell RT @CBSPhilly: UPDATE: The @Eagles are 'disappointed' in @DeSeanJackson10 recent social media posts supporting anti-semitism and he just re… 22 minutes ago

zerutah

Zerutah RT @MSNBC: Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson apologizes after being widely condemned for posting anti-Semitic quotes he attr… 30 minutes ago

thephillyvoice

PhillyVoice DeSean Jackson is still under fire for his quotation of Hitler on Instagram. https://t.co/z3D4VJBDbR @KyleNeubeck 57 minutes ago


