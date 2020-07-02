Tom Hanks fresh from coronavirus recovery urges people to wear face masks
Many governments globally now recommend face coverings, but they are not mandatory in most places.
Tom Hanks Opens Up About Coronavirus RecoveryMaking his first TV appearance since recovering from COVID-19, Tom Hanks tells "Today" all about his own experience with the virus, urging people to "wear a mask, social distance, and wash your hands."
Gov. Wolf Says The Mask Order May Be In Place Until There's A VaccineGov. Tom Wolf says we may need to continue masks for the foreseeable future. He thinks we may need them until there's a vaccine; KDKA's Chris Hoffman reports.
Baker: 'It's Perfectly Appropriate' To Expect People To Wear MasksGov. Baker said something many people agree on is how the spread of coronavirus is slowed by masks.