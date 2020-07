Schools left scrambling after ‘shocking’ ICE announcement Video Credit: KTXL - Duration: 02:06s - Published 42 seconds ago Schools left scrambling after ‘shocking’ ICE announcement International students who are pursuing a degree in the U.S. may have to leave the country or risk deportation if their universities switch to online-only courses. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this