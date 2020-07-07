Trump Pushes States To Reopen Schools This Fall As Coronavirus Pandemic Rages
As the coronavirus pandemic rages across the nation, hospitals from Florida to California are nearing capacity.
The news comes as President Donald Trump said he would put pressure on governors and other state leaders to reopen classrooms this fall
Kansas City businesses benefit from PPP LoansSome Kansas City metro businesses applied for and received funding through the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program. The low-interest loans can be forgiven if businesses meet..
California Sues Trump Administration Over Relief Funding For SchoolsThe U.S. Department of Education is attempting to take pandemic relief funds away from K-12 public schools and divert the money to private schools, California and four other Democratic-led states..
President Trump says he will pressure governors to reopen schools this fallPresident Donald Trump said he will pressure governors to reopen schools this fall, claiming that governors could make “political statements” by refusing to reopen schools.