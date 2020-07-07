Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump Pushes States To Reopen Schools This Fall As Coronavirus Pandemic Rages
Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Duration: 04:02s - Published
Trump Pushes States To Reopen Schools This Fall As Coronavirus Pandemic Rages

Trump Pushes States To Reopen Schools This Fall As Coronavirus Pandemic Rages

As the coronavirus pandemic rages across the nation, hospitals from Florida to California are nearing capacity.

The news comes as President Donald Trump said he would put pressure on governors and other state leaders to reopen classrooms this fall

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Trump says he will pressure states to reopen schools in fall

President Donald Trump on Tuesday launched an all-out effort to reopen schools this fall, arguing...
Japan Today - Published Also reported by •Seattle TimesMediaite



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Kansas City businesses benefit from PPP Loans [Video]

Kansas City businesses benefit from PPP Loans

Some Kansas City metro businesses applied for and received funding through the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program. The low-interest loans can be forgiven if businesses meet..

Credit: 41 Action News     Duration: 01:54Published
California Sues Trump Administration Over Relief Funding For Schools [Video]

California Sues Trump Administration Over Relief Funding For Schools

The U.S. Department of Education is attempting to take pandemic relief funds away from K-12 public schools and divert the money to private schools, California and four other Democratic-led states..

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 00:37Published
President Trump says he will pressure governors to reopen schools this fall [Video]

President Trump says he will pressure governors to reopen schools this fall

President Donald Trump said he will pressure governors to reopen schools this fall, claiming that governors could make “political statements” by refusing to reopen schools.

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 02:21Published