Pandemic loan gave Kanye's Yeezy company millions of dollars

|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Kanye West American rapper, singer, songwriter, record producer, and fashion designer from Illinois
Trump says Kanye West White House bid ‘interesting’US President Donald Trump said Tuesday that rapper Kanye West's declaration that he is running for president was "very interesting." The post Trump says Kanye..
WorldNews
Anthony Anderson on "Historic" Nature of Kanye West's Presidential Bid, Don Lemon & Terry Crews Have Heated Black Lives Matter E
Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Duration: 02:44Published
Coronavirus: Moguls and lobbyists get millions in government aidKanye West's apparel brand, Jared Kushner's family and Donald Trump's lawyer were among the recipients.
BBC News
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources