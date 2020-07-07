Global  

Pandemic loan gave Kanye's Yeezy company millions of dollars
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO
Pandemic loan gave Kanye's Yeezy company millions of dollars

Pandemic loan gave Kanye's Yeezy company millions of dollars

The news comes days after the rapper announced he would run for president in 2020.

Trump says Kanye West White House bid ‘interesting’

 US President Donald Trump said Tuesday that rapper Kanye West's declaration that he is running for president was "very interesting." The post Trump says Kanye..
WorldNews
Anthony Anderson on "Historic" Nature of Kanye West's Presidential Bid, Don Lemon & Terry Crews Have Heated Black Lives Matter E [Video]

Anthony Anderson on "Historic" Nature of Kanye West's Presidential Bid, Don Lemon & Terry Crews Have Heated Black Lives Matter E

Terry Crews joined Don Lemon on CNN to talk about the actor's criticism of the Black Lives Matter movement, Halle Berry backs out of transgender role in an untitled film and Anthony Anderson talks "historic" nature of Kanye West's presidential bid.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter

Coronavirus: Moguls and lobbyists get millions in government aid

 Kanye West's apparel brand, Jared Kushner's family and Donald Trump's lawyer were among the recipients.
BBC News

