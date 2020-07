UK's coronavirus-hit arts venues to receive $2bn in grants, loans Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 01:58s - Published 2 minutes ago UK's coronavirus-hit arts venues to receive $2bn in grants, loans The UK's renowned arts and cultural institutions receive a lifeline after some warned they might not be able to reopen. 0

