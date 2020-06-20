Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Kanpur encounter: 3 men arrested in Faridabad, produced before court
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:19s - Published
Kanpur encounter: 3 men arrested in Faridabad, produced before court

Kanpur encounter: 3 men arrested in Faridabad, produced before court

Around three men who were arrested in connection with Kanpur encounter case were produced before the District Court in Haryana's Faridabad on July 08.

They were arrested after a raid was conducted at a house on receiving inputs of presence of Vikas Dubey, main accused in Kanpur encounter case.

Earlier today, a man suspected to be history-sheeter Vikas Dubey was also spotted outside a shop in Faridabad, according to police sources.

Vikas Dubey is absconding since Kanpur encounter, where 8 cops were killed.

Reward on the head of Vikas Dubey has been increased to Rs 5 lakh.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Kanpur Kanpur Metropolis in Uttar Pradesh, India

Lucknow Development Authority officials put notice outside Vikas Dubey's residence [Video]

Lucknow Development Authority officials put notice outside Vikas Dubey's residence

The officials of Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) have put a notice at history-sheeter Vikas Dubey's residence in Lucknow. Vikas Dubey's wife Richa Dubey has been asked by LDA officials to present a copy of the map of the house at LDA office. Yesterday (July 07), house of Vikas Dubey was seized by LDA officials in Krishna Nagar area of Lucknow. Kanpur encounter took place on July 03 in Bikaru village where at least eight cops lost their lives after they were fired upon by criminals.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:07Published

Kanpur ambush: Two cops held for 'tipping off' gangster Vikas Dubey about police action

 Suspended Chaubeypur station officer Vinay Tiwari and another policeman were arrested on Wednesday on charges of leaking information about police action to..
IndiaTimes

Two Kanpur cops arrested for tipping off gangster Vikas Dubey before encounter, bounty raised to Rs 5 lakh

 Former SHO Vinay Tiwari and Beat Incharge KK Sharma have been arrested, IG Kanpur Range Mohit Agarwal said.
DNA

Faridabad Faridabad Metropolis in Haryana, India

Kanpur encounter: 3 arrested by Haryana Police, informs UP ADG [Video]

Kanpur encounter: 3 arrested by Haryana Police, informs UP ADG

Additional Director General (Law and Order) in Uttar Pradesh Police, Prashant Kumar on July 8 informed that three persons have been arrested by Haryana Police in Faridabad in connection with the Kanpur encounter. The persons identified as Kartike urf Prabhat, Ankur and Shravan. "Haryana Police have arrested 3 men, Kartike alias Prabhat, Ankur and Shravan in Faridabad. Police recovered 2 government police pistol of 9mm caliber, 2 pistols and 45 live rounds. We will take them into custody," said Kumar.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:28Published
Kanpur encounter: Vikas Dubey's close aide Shyamu Bajpai arrested [Video]

Kanpur encounter: Vikas Dubey's close aide Shyamu Bajpai arrested

: Amid the continuous developments in Kanpur shootout in which gangster Vikas Dubey escaped after an encounter in which eight police personnel were killed cold bloodedly, the history-sheeter's close aide Shyamu Bajpai has been arrested by Chaubepur Police. Bajpai, who carried Rs 25,000 reward on his head, has been arrested following an encounter. However, Bajpai denied the closeness with Dubey. Recently, Uttar Pradesh Police gunned down close aide of history-sheeter Vikas Dubey in Hamirpur during an encounter. The person is identified as Amar Dubey. UP Special Task Force (STF) had performed the operation. In another development, two persons have been detained in Haryana's Faridabad on July 8. The police are searching for Vikas Dubey in different states.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:23Published

Vikas Dubey Vikas Dubey

Stop hero-worshipping Vikas Dubey, he is no Bhagat Singh: Bihar DGP slams 'culture of crime' [Video]

Stop hero-worshipping Vikas Dubey, he is no Bhagat Singh: Bihar DGP slams 'culture of crime'

The Director General of Police of Bihar, Gupteshwar Pandey, commented on Kanpur shootout and appealed to the people to not encourage the "culture of crime" and "hero-worshipping" of criminals. "Should we offer prayers to him," asked DGP Pandey and added, "It is such a shame that such seasoned criminals went away after killing 8 policemen. Will he escape this time as well?" He also asked if Vikas Dubey was a tiger, or like Bhagat Singh, Netaji and Ashfaqullah Khan. He also said that Bihar Police is with Uttar Pradesh Police, and will find the criminal as soon as possible.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 03:49Published

United States district court United States district court Type of court of the United States federal court system

U.S. court orders shutdown of Dakota Access pipeline [Video]

U.S. court orders shutdown of Dakota Access pipeline

A U.S. District Court on Monday ordered Energy Transfer LP to shut and empty the largest pipeline from the North Dakota shale oil fields within 30 days, in a big win for the Native American tribes who have fought the line's route across a crucial water supply. Yahaira Jacquez has more.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:21Published

Russian National Pleads Guilty for $568 Million Cyber Fraud

 Sergey Medvedev, a Russian national, has pleaded guilty in the United States for his in cybercrime with an actual loss of $568 million. The 33-year old pleaded..
WorldNews
Judge denies Trump bid to block Bolton book [Video]

Judge denies Trump bid to block Bolton book

A U.S. judge on Saturday denied a request by the Trump administration for an injunction to block publication of a book by President Donald Trump's former national security adviser John Bolton that alleges the president sought China's help to win re-election. This report produced by Jonah Green.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:40Published

Haryana Haryana State in northern India

Kanpur encounter: Vikas Dubey's close aide killed, 2 detained in Haryana [Video]

Kanpur encounter: Vikas Dubey's close aide killed, 2 detained in Haryana

Amid the continuous developments in Kanpur shootout in which gangster Vikas Dubey escaped after an encounter in which eight police personnel were killed cold bloodedly, Uttar Pradesh Police gunned down close aide of history-sheeter Vikas Dubey in Hamirpur during an encounter. The person is identified as Amar Dubey. UP Special Task Force (STF) has performed the operation. In another development, two persons have been detained in Haryana's Faridabad on July 8. The police are searching for Vikas Dubey in different states. Vikas Dubey is the main accused in the Kanpur encounter case, in which he and his men allegedly opened fire on the police team which came to arrest him on Thursday late night and eight policemen including circle officer Devendra Mishra were killed in the incident.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:35Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

JagranEnglish

Jagran English Suspended SHO Vinay Tiwari, accused of tipping #VikasDubey about raid, arrested #KanpurEncounter https://t.co/Ry16OLdszH 2 hours ago

DynamiteNews_

Dynamite News Kanpur encounter: 3 arrested by police from Faridabad https://t.co/H1ZoP6FrAT via @DynamiteNews_ @Uppolice @Faridabadpolice 4 hours ago

NewsMobileIndia

NewsMobile Faridabad: 3 men who were arrested earlier today after a raid was conducted at a house on receiving inputs of prese… https://t.co/Jji289SHhV 4 hours ago

DeccanHerald

Deccan Herald #VikasDubey was in Faridabad and had tried to take a room in a hotel, whose CCTV footage went viral, an official sa… https://t.co/iqRyhl8gCh 5 hours ago

JagranEnglish

Jagran English Bounty on #VikasDubey raised to Rs 5 lakh #KanpurEncounter https://t.co/Ry16OKVRI9 5 hours ago

thehawk

The Hawk Kanpur encounter: 3 arrested by police from Faridabad #Kanpurencounter #arrested #Faridabad https://t.co/Ji4X31K3S9 6 hours ago

CatchNews

Catch News #KanpurEncounter: 3 arrested by police from Faridabad #KanpurEncounterCase #Faridabad https://t.co/znZgZc9dmD 6 hours ago

dev_discourse

Devdiscourse Kanpur encounter: 3 arrested by police from Faridabad https://t.co/rOpEHZ3RlQ 7 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Vikas Dubey spotted at Faridabad hotel, close aide killed & 4 others arrested | Oneindia News [Video]

Vikas Dubey spotted at Faridabad hotel, close aide killed & 4 others arrested | Oneindia News

Dreaded gangster and the most-wanted man in Uttar Pradesh right now, Vikas Dubey, was spotted at a Faridabad hotel on Tuesday night. Before the police could close in on him and his aides, Vikas Dubey..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:26Published
Kanpur shootout accused arrested: Watch Vikas Dubey's aide's claim on camera [Video]

Kanpur shootout accused arrested: Watch Vikas Dubey's aide's claim on camera

Daya Shankar Agnihotri, one of the accused in the murder of 8 police personnel in Uttar Pradesh, was arrested on July 5. He is an alleged aide of history-sheeter Vikas Dubey. It was during a raid to..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:31Published