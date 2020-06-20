Kanpur encounter: 3 men arrested in Faridabad, produced before court

Around three men who were arrested in connection with Kanpur encounter case were produced before the District Court in Haryana's Faridabad on July 08.

They were arrested after a raid was conducted at a house on receiving inputs of presence of Vikas Dubey, main accused in Kanpur encounter case.

Earlier today, a man suspected to be history-sheeter Vikas Dubey was also spotted outside a shop in Faridabad, according to police sources.

Vikas Dubey is absconding since Kanpur encounter, where 8 cops were killed.

Reward on the head of Vikas Dubey has been increased to Rs 5 lakh.