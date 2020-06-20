Kanpur encounter: 3 men arrested in Faridabad, produced before court

The officials of Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) have put a notice at history-sheeter Vikas Dubey's residence in Lucknow. Vikas Dubey's wife Richa Dubey has been asked by LDA officials to present a copy of the map of the house at LDA office. Yesterday (July 07), house of Vikas Dubey was seized by LDA officials in Krishna Nagar area of Lucknow. Kanpur encounter took place on July 03 in Bikaru village where at least eight cops lost their lives after they were fired upon by criminals.
Additional Director General (Law and Order) in Uttar Pradesh Police, Prashant Kumar on July 8 informed that three persons have been arrested by Haryana Police in Faridabad in connection with the Kanpur encounter. The persons identified as Kartike urf Prabhat, Ankur and Shravan. "Haryana Police have arrested 3 men, Kartike alias Prabhat, Ankur and Shravan in Faridabad. Police recovered 2 government police pistol of 9mm caliber, 2 pistols and 45 live rounds. We will take them into custody," said Kumar.
: Amid the continuous developments in Kanpur shootout in which gangster Vikas Dubey escaped after an encounter in which eight police personnel were killed cold bloodedly, the history-sheeter's close aide Shyamu Bajpai has been arrested by Chaubepur Police. Bajpai, who carried Rs 25,000 reward on his head, has been arrested following an encounter. However, Bajpai denied the closeness with Dubey. Recently, Uttar Pradesh Police gunned down close aide of history-sheeter Vikas Dubey in Hamirpur during an encounter. The person is identified as Amar Dubey. UP Special Task Force (STF) had performed the operation. In another development, two persons have been detained in Haryana's Faridabad on July 8. The police are searching for Vikas Dubey in different states.
The Director General of Police of Bihar, Gupteshwar Pandey, commented on Kanpur shootout and appealed to the people to not encourage the "culture of crime" and "hero-worshipping" of criminals. "Should we offer prayers to him," asked DGP Pandey and added, "It is such a shame that such seasoned criminals went away after killing 8 policemen. Will he escape this time as well?" He also asked if Vikas Dubey was a tiger, or like Bhagat Singh, Netaji and Ashfaqullah Khan. He also said that Bihar Police is with Uttar Pradesh Police, and will find the criminal as soon as possible.
Dreaded gangster and the most-wanted man in Uttar Pradesh right now, Vikas Dubey, was spotted at a Faridabad hotel on Tuesday night. Before the police could close in on him and his aides, Vikas Dubey..