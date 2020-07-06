Kanpur encounter: 3 arrested by Haryana Police, informs UP ADG
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 02:28s - Published
Kanpur encounter: 3 arrested by Haryana Police, informs UP ADG
Additional Director General (Law and Order) in Uttar Pradesh Police, Prashant Kumar on July 8 informed that three persons have been arrested by Haryana Police in Faridabad in connection with the Kanpur encounter.
The persons identified as Kartike urf Prabhat, Ankur and Shravan.
"Haryana Police have arrested 3 men, Kartike alias Prabhat, Ankur and Shravan in Faridabad.
Police recovered 2 government police pistol of 9mm caliber, 2 pistols and 45 live rounds.
The Director General of Police of Bihar, Gupteshwar Pandey, commented on Kanpur shootout and appealed to the people to not encourage the "culture of crime" and "hero-worshipping" of criminals. "Should we offer prayers to him," asked DGP Pandey and added, "It is such a shame that such seasoned criminals went away after killing 8 policemen. Will he escape this time as well?" He also asked if Vikas Dubey was a tiger, or like Bhagat Singh, Netaji and Ashfaqullah Khan. He also said that Bihar Police is with Uttar Pradesh Police, and will find the criminal as soon as possible.
: Amid the continuous developments in Kanpur shootout in which gangster Vikas Dubey escaped after an encounter in which eight police personnel were killed cold bloodedly, the history-sheeter's close aide Shyamu Bajpai has been arrested by Chaubepur Police. Bajpai, who carried Rs 25,000 reward on his head, has been arrested following an encounter. However, Bajpai denied the closeness with Dubey. Recently, Uttar Pradesh Police gunned down close aide of history-sheeter Vikas Dubey in Hamirpur during an encounter. The person is identified as Amar Dubey. UP Special Task Force (STF) had performed the operation. In another development, two persons have been detained in Haryana's Faridabad on July 8. The police are searching for Vikas Dubey in different states.
Amid the continuous developments in Kanpur shootout in which gangster Vikas Dubey escaped after an encounter in which eight police personnel were killed cold bloodedly, Uttar Pradesh Police gunned down close aide of history-sheeter Vikas Dubey in Hamirpur during an encounter. The person is identified as Amar Dubey. UP Special Task Force (STF) has performed the operation. In another development, two persons have been detained in Haryana's Faridabad on July 8. The police are searching for Vikas Dubey in different states. Vikas Dubey is the main accused in the Kanpur encounter case, in which he and his men allegedly opened fire on the police team which came to arrest him on Thursday late night and eight policemen including circle officer Devendra Mishra were killed in the incident.
Priests on July 6 performed prayers at Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar Temple on first Monday of 'Sawan' month. The first showers of the monsoon season also mark the beginning of the 'Sawan' month. The priests also wore face masks and maintained social distancing during the Aarti. The first Monday of sawan month is usually a significant festival for the Shiva devotees. Sawan Somvar Vrat or fasts are followed in the month of Shravan. The Mahakaleshwar temple is one of the 12 Jyotirlingas in the country and attracts lakhs of devotees every year.
Prayers were offered at Bankhandi Mahadev Temple in Delhi's Chandni Chowk on the first Monday of 'sawan' month. Precautionary measures are being taken by temple authorities in view of COVID spread. Sawan, the fifth month in Hindu calendar, is dedicated to Lord Shiva and considered to be the most auspicious month of the year. It is believed that on 'sawan ke somwar' (Mondays falling in the month of Shravan), devotees observe a special fast and visit Shiva temples.
Dreaded gangster and the most-wanted man in Uttar Pradesh right now, Vikas Dubey, was spotted at a Faridabad hotel on Tuesday night. Before the police could close in on him and his aides, Vikas Dubey..
While speaking to ANI in Dehradun on July 07, the DG (Law and Order) of Uttarakhand Police, Ashok Kumar spoke on being asked about steps taken by police after Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur encounter. He said,..