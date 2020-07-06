Kanpur encounter: 3 arrested by Haryana Police, informs UP ADG

Additional Director General (Law and Order) in Uttar Pradesh Police, Prashant Kumar on July 8 informed that three persons have been arrested by Haryana Police in Faridabad in connection with the Kanpur encounter.

The persons identified as Kartike urf Prabhat, Ankur and Shravan.

"Haryana Police have arrested 3 men, Kartike alias Prabhat, Ankur and Shravan in Faridabad.

Police recovered 2 government police pistol of 9mm caliber, 2 pistols and 45 live rounds.

We will take them into custody," said Kumar.