Kanpur encounter: Vikas Dubey's close aide Shyamu Bajpai arrested
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:23s - Published
Kanpur encounter: Vikas Dubey's close aide Shyamu Bajpai arrested

Kanpur encounter: Vikas Dubey's close aide Shyamu Bajpai arrested

: Amid the continuous developments in Kanpur shootout in which gangster Vikas Dubey escaped after an encounter in which eight police personnel were killed cold bloodedly, the history-sheeter's close aide Shyamu Bajpai has been arrested by Chaubepur Police.

Bajpai, who carried Rs 25,000 reward on his head, has been arrested following an encounter.

However, Bajpai denied the closeness with Dubey.

Recently, Uttar Pradesh Police gunned down close aide of history-sheeter Vikas Dubey in Hamirpur during an encounter.

The person is identified as Amar Dubey.

UP Special Task Force (STF) had performed the operation.

In another development, two persons have been detained in Haryana's Faridabad on July 8.

The police are searching for Vikas Dubey in different states.

Vikas Dubey Vikas Dubey

Kanpur encounter case: Close aide of Vikas Dubey, Shyamu Bajpai arrested

 Shyamu Bajpai was one of the main accused in the Kanpur encounter case in which eight policemen were killed on July 3.
DNA
Kanpur encounter: Vikas Dubey's close aide killed, 2 detained in Haryana [Video]

Kanpur encounter: Vikas Dubey's close aide killed, 2 detained in Haryana

Amid the continuous developments in Kanpur shootout in which gangster Vikas Dubey escaped after an encounter in which eight police personnel were killed cold bloodedly, Uttar Pradesh Police gunned down close aide of history-sheeter Vikas Dubey in Hamirpur during an encounter. The person is identified as Amar Dubey. UP Special Task Force (STF) has performed the operation. In another development, two persons have been detained in Haryana's Faridabad on July 8. The police are searching for Vikas Dubey in different states. Vikas Dubey is the main accused in the Kanpur encounter case, in which he and his men allegedly opened fire on the police team which came to arrest him on Thursday late night and eight policemen including circle officer Devendra Mishra were killed in the incident.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:35Published

6 pistols, 15 crude bombs and 25 cartridges recovered from Vikas Dubey's residence: UP Police [Video]

6 pistols, 15 crude bombs and 25 cartridges recovered from Vikas Dubey's residence: UP Police

While briefing the media in Lucknow on July 07, Uttar Pradesh ADG (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar spoke on updates of Kanpur encounter. He said, "40 teams and Special Task Force (STF) are working. We are collecting information on his (Vikas Dubey) accomplices and members of family. Where did they get such huge cache of weapons? What weapons were used? Information was received that someone kept it hidden at his home." "The entire house was searched and 2 kg of explosive substance, 6 country made pistols, 15 crude bombs and 25 cartridges were recovered," UP ADG added.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:33Published

Vikas Dubey escapes from Faridabad hotel before cops arrive

 A team of Uttar Pradesh STF and Haryana police detained three aides of Vikas Dubey after it raided a hotel in Faridabad in search of the gangster, who is the..
IndiaTimes

