Kanpur encounter: Vikas Dubey's close aide Shyamu Bajpai arrested

Vikas Dubey
Kanpur encounter case: Close aide of Vikas Dubey, Shyamu Bajpai arrestedShyamu Bajpai was one of the main accused in the Kanpur encounter case in which eight policemen were killed on July 3.
DNA
Kanpur encounter: Vikas Dubey's close aide killed, 2 detained in Haryana
Kanpur Metropolis in Uttar Pradesh, India
Uttar Pradesh Police Law enforcement agency of the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh
6 pistols, 15 crude bombs and 25 cartridges recovered from Vikas Dubey's residence: UP Police
Faridabad Metropolis in Haryana, India
Vikas Dubey escapes from Faridabad hotel before cops arriveA team of Uttar Pradesh STF and Haryana police detained three aides of Vikas Dubey after it raided a hotel in Faridabad in search of the gangster, who is the..
IndiaTimes
Haryana State in northern India
Hamirpur, Uttar Pradesh City in Uttar Pradesh, India
