Kanpur encounter: Vikas Dubey's close aide Shyamu Bajpai arrested

: Amid the continuous developments in Kanpur shootout in which gangster Vikas Dubey escaped after an encounter in which eight police personnel were killed cold bloodedly, the history-sheeter's close aide Shyamu Bajpai has been arrested by Chaubepur Police.

Bajpai, who carried Rs 25,000 reward on his head, has been arrested following an encounter.

However, Bajpai denied the closeness with Dubey.

Recently, Uttar Pradesh Police gunned down close aide of history-sheeter Vikas Dubey in Hamirpur during an encounter.

The person is identified as Amar Dubey.

UP Special Task Force (STF) had performed the operation.

In another development, two persons have been detained in Haryana's Faridabad on July 8.

The police are searching for Vikas Dubey in different states.