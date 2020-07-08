Delhi University postpones final exams, 2 arrests in Vikas Dubey case & more | Oneindia News
Pakistan claims Kulbhushan Jadhav 'refused' to file review petition; West Bengal govt to impose 7-day strict lockdown in containment zones from Thursday; Delhi University postpones final year exams to August; Harvard, MIT sue Trump administration over student Visa matter; 2 cops arrested for tip-off to gangster Vikas Dubey which caused death of 8 police personnel; Rahul Gandhi responds to govt probe into trusts linked to the Gandhi family; Amarnath Yatra starts July 21, only 500 pilgrims a day allowed and more news
