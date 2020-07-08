Delhi University postpones final exams, 2 arrests in Vikas Dubey case & more | Oneindia News

UP gangster Vikas Dubey's close aide Amar Dubey killed by STF



Gangster Vikas Dubey’s close aide was gunned down by UP Special Task Force. Amar Dubey was killed in an encounter in Maudaha village in Hamirpur district. Acting on a tip off, a team of STF and local.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:31 Published 1 hour ago

‘Won’t sit quietly until we find Vikas Dubey and his associates’: UP Police



UP Police spoke on the recent Kanpur encounter in the state and said they won’t sit quietly until they find criminal Vikas Dubey and his associates. ADG (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar said the police.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:54 Published 4 hours ago