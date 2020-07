Jude Law to play Captain Hook in live-action Peter Pan film Video Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield - Duration: 00:49s - Published 2 minutes ago Jude Law to play Captain Hook in live-action Peter Pan film Jude Law is getting ready to captain the jolly roger. The actor is reportedly in talks to play Captain Hook in Disney's live-action Peter Pan film. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend JUDE LAW IS GETTING READY TOCAPTAIN THE JOLLY ROGER.THE ACTOR IS REPORTEDLY IN TALKSTO PLAY CAPTAIN HOOK...IN DISNEY'S LIVE-ACTION PETERPAN FILM. VARIETY IS REPORTINGTHE MOVIE -- TITLED "PETER PANANDWENDY" IS SET FOR A THEATRICALRELEASE... INSTEAD OF GOINGSTRAIGHT TO DISNEY PLUSSTREAMING.DISNEY MADE ITS ORIGINAL VERSIONOF J-M BARRIE'S NOVEL IN 19-53.THE ENTERTAINMENT CONGLOMERATEHAS TURNEDSEVERAL OF ITS CARTOON CLASSICSINTO LIVE-ACTION FILMSIN RECENT YEARS ... INCLUDING"BEAUTY AND THE BEAST," "THELIONKING", AND "ALADDIN."MEANTIME... LAW IS COMING OFF OFH-B-O'S "THE NEW POPE."HE IS ALSO SET TO REPRISE HISROLE AS A YOUNG DUMBLEDORE INTHE NEXT INSTALLMENT OF"FANTASTIC BEASTS ANDWHERE TO FIND THEM."