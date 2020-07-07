Global  

Florida Father, Sons Accused Of Selling Toxic Bleach As COVID-19 Cure Charged In Miami Federal Court
Florida Father, Sons Accused Of Selling Toxic Bleach As COVID-19 Cure Charged In Miami Federal Court

Florida Father, Sons Accused Of Selling Toxic Bleach As COVID-19 Cure Charged In Miami Federal Court

A Florida man and his three sons who marketed “Miracle Mineral Solution,” a toxic bleach, as a cure for COVID-19 have been brought up on federal charges in Miami.

Katie Johnston reports.

