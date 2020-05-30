HALLOWEEN KILLS movie - Jamie Lee Curtis, Nick Castle, Judy Greer
HALLOWEEN KILLS movie - Jamie Lee Curtis, Nick Castle, Judy Greer
HALLOWEEN KILLS movie trailer - Plot synopsis: The saga of Michael Myers and Laurie Strode continues in the next thrilling chapter of the Halloween series.
Directed by David Gordon Green
starring Jamie Lee Curtis, Nick Castle, Judy Greer, Andi Matichak, Kyle Richards, Anthony Michael Hall, Robert Longstreet, Nancy Stephens
release date October 15, 2021
