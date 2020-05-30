Global  

HALLOWEEN KILLS movie - Jamie Lee Curtis, Nick Castle, Judy Greer
Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 00:32s - Published
HALLOWEEN KILLS movie trailer - Plot synopsis: The saga of Michael Myers and Laurie Strode continues in the next thrilling chapter of the Halloween series.

Directed by David Gordon Green starring Jamie Lee Curtis, Nick Castle, Judy Greer, Andi Matichak, Kyle Richards, Anthony Michael Hall, Robert Longstreet, Nancy Stephens release date October 15, 2021

Top 20 Best Performances in Horror Movies of All Time [Video]

Horror movies don’t often get the respect they deserve — let’s change that. For this list, we’ll be looking at the most memorable, compelling, influential, and acclaimed performances in horror..

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 20:03Published
Forever Young movie (1992) - Mel Gibson, Jamie Lee Curtis, Elijah Wood [Video]

Forever Young movie trailer (1992) - Plot synopsis: During a cryogenics test, a pilot frozen in 1939 awakes in 1992 but time is running out, as his body starts to age rapidly. Director: Steve..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:34Published
Kristen Bell, Terry Crews, Jeff Goldblum & More Break Down Their First IMDb Credit [Video]

Harrison Ford, Kerry Washington, Jodie Foster, Martin Freeman, Laura Dern, Jason Bateman, Kumail Nanjiani, Willem Dafoe, Kristen Bell, Jessica Lange, Mark Wahlberg, Michael Douglas, Kathy Bates, Jeff..

Credit: Vanity Fair     Duration: 12:14Published