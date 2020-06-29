U.S. Supreme Court Expected To Issue Ruling On Trump's Taxes
The Supreme Court is expected to rule on President Donald Trump's tax records Thursday.
Pa. Attorney General Vows To 'Continue This Battle' Following Supreme Court's Contraception RulingKDKA's Jon Delano has more on the Supreme Court has upheld Trump administration rules allowing some employers to refuse to provide free contraceptive coverage on religious grounds.
Supreme Court Rules States Can Punish 'Faithless Electors' Who Buck Popular VoteThe high court was unanimous in its ruling that the laws at issue in a pair of disputes from Washington and Colorado are constitutional. The decision from the Supreme Court comes just months ahead of..
What SCOTUS ruling means for future of abortionFor the first time since President Donald Trump appointed two justices to the United States Supreme Court, the Highest Court in the land ruled on abortion.