U.S. Supreme Court: Manhattan DA Can Review Trump’s Tax Returns
The Supreme Court ruled Thursday on whether New York prosecutors and Congress can see President Donald Trump's financial records; Skyler Henry reports for CBS2.
US Supreme Court Rules Trump Cannot Block Release of Financial RecordsThe US Supreme Court issue a 7-2 decision that the president's tax returns and business records may be turned over to a New York jury.
Supreme Court allows NY prosecutors to see Trump financial records, but not CongressThe U.S. Supreme Court has ruled that the Manhattan district attorney's office can see President Trump’s tax returns and other financial records, but Congress cannot, at least for now.
Trump: Supreme Court ruling a 'witch hunt' and 'hoax'The US Supreme Court has ruled that President Trump's financial records can be examined by prosecutors in New York.