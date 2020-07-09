Global  

U.S. Supreme Court: Manhattan DA Can Review Trump’s Tax Returns
U.S. Supreme Court: Manhattan DA Can Review Trump’s Tax Returns

U.S. Supreme Court: Manhattan DA Can Review Trump’s Tax Returns

The Supreme Court ruled Thursday on whether New York prosecutors and Congress can see President Donald Trump's financial records; Skyler Henry reports for CBS2.

