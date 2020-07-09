Supreme Court Uphold NYC Prosecutor's Demand For Trump Tax Returns

Supreme Court Says Manhattan DA Can Review President's Tax ReturnsThe U.S. Supreme Court ruled Thursday on whether New York prosecutors and Congress can see President Donald Trump's tax returns and financial records.
Supreme Court Upholds New York Prosecutors Demand For Trump Tax RecordsSkyler Henry reports the high court also ruled that President Trump can block the release of his tax records to Congress.
SCOTUS Rules Trump’s Tax Returns Can Be SubpoenaedThe Supreme Court has upheld a subpoena from a Manhattan District attorney to obtain President Donald Trump’s financial records.