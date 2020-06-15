Victoria Beckham rules out Spice Girls reunion tour

Spice Girls to tour the world in 2021?



The Spice Girls are reportedly planning to tour the US, Australia and Europe next year. Credit: Bang Media Duration: 00:39 Published 2 weeks ago

Mel C reveals Spice Girls are nervous about releasing new music



Mel C has revealed that the Spice Girls are "nervous" about making new music. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:46 Published 2 weeks ago