JK Rowling among 150 public figures to sign public letter denouncing cancel culture
Video Credit: Bang Media World - Duration: 02:02s - Published
51 seconds ago
JK Rowling among 150 public figures to sign public letter denouncing cancel culture
JK Rowling is among 150 public figures who have signed an open letter complaining about "a vogue for public shaming and ostracism".
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
JK Rowling joins high-profile figures voicing fears for free speech JK Rowling, Sir Salman Rushdie and Margaret Atwood are among prominent figures from the arts world who have signed a letter warning of an “intolerant climate” for free speech.The 150 high-profile signatories say recent protests for racial and social justice are a “needed reckoning” but decried what they describe as the weakening of open debate in favour of “ideological conformity”. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:00 Published on January 1, 1970
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources
JK Rowling and Margaret Atwood are among 152 public figures to sign an open letter in Harper’s...
PinkNews - Published
1 day ago Also reported by •
Mediaite
Some 150 writers, academics and activists - including authors JK Rowling, Salman Rushdie and Margaret...
Eurasia Review - Published
12 hours ago Also reported by •
Independent • BBC News
ContactMusic - Published
20 hours ago Also reported by •
Independent • BBC News
Tweets about this
Related videos from verified sources
Celebrities Sign Open Letter To New York Legislators Several artists signed a letter asking New York legislators to repeal Section 50-A of New York State’s Civil Rights Law. Some of those include Rihanna, Ariana Grande, Post Malone, Meek Mill and.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:32 Published on June 10, 2020
Rihanna, Lizzo and More Sign Open Letter Demanding Police Reform Rihanna, Lizzo and More Sign Open
Letter Demanding Police Reform As widespread protests continue around the country
against police violence, some of music’s biggest
celebrities have also joined.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:25 Published on June 9, 2020