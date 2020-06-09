Global  

JK Rowling among 150 public figures to sign public letter denouncing cancel culture
JK Rowling among 150 public figures to sign public letter denouncing cancel culture

JK Rowling among 150 public figures to sign public letter denouncing cancel culture

JK Rowling is among 150 public figures who have signed an open letter complaining about "a vogue for public shaming and ostracism".

JK Rowling joins high-profile figures voicing fears for free speech [Video]

JK Rowling joins high-profile figures voicing fears for free speech

JK Rowling, Sir Salman Rushdie and Margaret Atwood are among prominent figures from the arts world who have signed a letter warning of an “intolerant climate” for free speech.The 150 high-profile signatories say recent protests for racial and social justice are a “needed reckoning” but decried what they describe as the weakening of open debate in favour of “ideological conformity”.

JK Rowling joins 150 writers, academics and activists calling for end to cancel culture – with an open letter in a major magazine

JK Rowling and Margaret Atwood are among 152 public figures to sign an open letter in Harper's...
Rowling, Rushdie Among 150 Public Figures Warning Over Free Speech

Some 150 writers, academics and activists - including authors JK Rowling, Salman Rushdie and Margaret Atwood...
JK Rowling signs public letter denouncing cancel culture


