JK Rowling among 150 public figures to sign public letter denouncing cancel culture Video Credit: Bang Media World - Duration: 02:02s - Published 51 seconds ago JK Rowling among 150 public figures to sign public letter denouncing cancel culture JK Rowling is among 150 public figures who have signed an open letter complaining about "a vogue for public shaming and ostracism". 0

JK Rowling, Sir Salman Rushdie and Margaret Atwood are among prominent figures from the arts world who have signed a letter warning of an “intolerant climate” for free speech.The 150 high-profile signatories say recent protests for racial and social justice are a “needed reckoning” but decried what they describe as the weakening of open debate in favour of “ideological conformity”. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:00 Published on January 1, 1970



